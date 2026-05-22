20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 15.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.80% to Rs 261.06 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns rose 15.77% to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.80% to Rs 261.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 227.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.13% to Rs 66.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 62.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.50% to Rs 953.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 912.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.