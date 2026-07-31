20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 244.72 croreNet profit of 20 Microns rose 5.46% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 244.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales244.72247.16 -1 OPM %13.1312.74 -PBDT29.5427.90 6 PBT24.1822.90 6 NP17.7816.86 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content