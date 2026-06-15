20 Microns incorporates China-based step-down subsidiary through Malaysian arm

20 Microns announced that it has incorporated a new overseas step-down subsidiary in China through its wholly owned Malaysian subsidiary.

The newly incorporated entity, Guizhou Twenty Microns International Trade Co, was registered in the People's Republic of China on June 3, 2026. The company received intimation regarding the completion of incorporation formalities from its wholly owned subsidiary, 20 Microns Sdn. Bhd.

According to the filing, 20 Microns Sdn. Bhd. will hold a 90% equity stake in the newly incorporated company, making it an overseas step-down subsidiary of 20 Microns Ltd. The listed entity will exercise indirect control over the business through its Malaysian arm.

The new entity will engage in trading, import-export and related activities involving non-metallic minerals, metallic ores, mineral products, non-ferrous metals, alloys and associated products. The incorporation is aimed at supporting the group's business operations and expanding its presence in the Chinese market. As part of the incorporation, 20 Microns Sdn. Bhd. will infuse an initial subscription amount of RMB 1.8 million in cash, representing 90% of the registered capital of the company. The company said the entity has been incorporated under applicable laws of China and no material governmental or regulatory approvals are required beyond routine statutory registrations and approvals in the ordinary course of business.