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360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit rises 3493.75% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 63.35 crore

Net profit of 360 One Portfolio Managers rose 3493.75% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 63.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.34% to Rs 124.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 181.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.64% to Rs 383.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales63.3569.24 -9 383.62509.06 -25 OPM %65.7869.34 -79.5783.16 - PBDT11.436.16 86 161.95222.70 -27 PBT10.855.76 88 159.94221.40 -28 NP5.750.16 3494 124.40181.17 -31

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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