Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 149.78% in the March 2026 quarter

360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 149.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 74.60% to Rs 519.32 crore

Net profit of 360 One Prime rose 149.78% to Rs 183.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.60% to Rs 519.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 297.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.66% to Rs 643.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.96% to Rs 1792.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1099.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales519.32297.44 75 1792.101099.73 63 OPM %95.6793.05 -95.4593.02 - PBDT237.04107.65 120 819.05382.08 114 PBT235.95106.78 121 814.88378.98 115 NP183.7673.57 150 643.69285.25 126

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 118.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 14.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 970.37% in the March 2026 quarter

L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 17.03% in the March 2026 quarter

360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit rises 3493.75% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story