Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2026 quarter

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 1115.47 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 15.68% to Rs 288.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 1115.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 820.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.78% to Rs 1216.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1015.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.40% to Rs 4361.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3370.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1115.47820.77 36 4361.623370.71 29 OPM %59.4656.19 -62.0661.66 - PBDT405.64343.94 18 1732.101504.98 15 PBT362.62324.27 12 1576.881434.45 10 NP288.74249.60 16 1216.171015.30 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities on Dalal Street; US extends ceasefire with Iran

BEML bags Rs 590-cr order from Defence Ministry

PNC Infratech bags 2 national highway projects worth Rs 3,483 cr

Bharti Airtel adds 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra & Goa

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story