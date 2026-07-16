360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 16.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.52% to Rs 1226.09 croreNet profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 16.11% to Rs 330.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 284.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.52% to Rs 1226.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 911.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1226.09911.46 35 OPM %63.0162.09 -PBDT465.62405.93 15 PBT423.51373.80 13 NP330.53284.67 16
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