3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit declines 24.31% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.65% to Rs 33.49 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX declined 24.31% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.65% to Rs 33.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.33.4922.2325.4753.2214.5616.1413.2215.869.5312.59

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