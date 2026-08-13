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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit declines 24.31% in the June 2026 quarter

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit declines 24.31% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 6:02 PM IST
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Sales rise 50.65% to Rs 33.49 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX declined 24.31% to Rs 9.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.65% to Rs 33.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.4922.23 51 OPM %25.4753.22 -PBDT14.5616.14 -10 PBT13.2215.86 -17 NP9.5312.59 -24

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

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