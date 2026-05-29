Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 13.81% in the March 2026 quarter

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 13.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 57.47% to Rs 35.43 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 13.81% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.47% to Rs 35.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.96% to Rs 58.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.11% to Rs 141.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.4322.50 57 141.9296.47 47 OPM %23.9635.20 -40.0051.94 - PBDT18.5412.82 45 82.1065.08 26 PBT14.6512.54 17 76.9764.00 20 NP9.568.40 14 58.5947.65 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit rises 875.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Shraddha Prime Projects consolidated net profit rises 245.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Rap Corp consolidated net profit rises 90.91% in the March 2026 quarter

V R Woodart reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.59 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.93 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story