3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 13.81% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.47% to Rs 35.43 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 13.81% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.47% to Rs 35.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.96% to Rs 58.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.11% to Rs 141.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.