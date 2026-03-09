Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3C IT Solutions and Telecoms gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from Credence Infotech

3C IT Solutions and Telecoms gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from Credence Infotech

Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
3C IT Solutions and Telecoms (India) added 1.08% to Rs 18.80 after the company has announced that it has received a purchase order worth Rs 3.21 crore for the supply of Lenovo laptops from Credence Infotech.

The company stated that the order was received in the ordinary course of business, reflecting the growing demand for its products and services and reaffirming its commitment to delivering high-quality technology solutions to organizations.

According to the company, the total order value stands at Rs 3.21 crore. The delivery schedule will be mutually agreed upon by both parties, while the payment terms are set at 60 days.

3C IT Solutions and Telecoms also clarified that its promoters and promoter group entities do not have any interest in the awarding authority. The company added that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

3C IT Solutions & Telecoms (India) is engaged in the business of retail selling of laptops, accessories, related products and other networking components.

On a standalone basis, the company reported net profit of Rs 0.14 crore in H1FY26 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in H1FY25. Net sales declined 9.79% year-on-year to Rs 21.19 crore in H1FY26.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

