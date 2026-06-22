3i Infotech arm bags order worth Rs 33.6 cr from UAE-based tech company

3i Infotech Software Solutions L.L.C., a subsidiary of 3i Infotech, has received a purchase order on 19 June 2026 from a leading UAE-based technology company, for providing professional services contract including the rebadging of IT resources.

The engagement involves the deployment and management of technology professionals across multiple roles and customer environments supported by UAE-based technology company. The projects span areas including cybersecurity, cloud security, network operations, infrastructure support, service delivery, systems administration, engineering and related technology functions.

The contract is awarded for a period of 1 year engagement, which can be extended further on mutual terms & conditions. The total value of the purchase order is approximately AED 13.08 MN (Rs 33.6 crore), exclusive of applicable taxes.