3i Infotech said its material wholly owned step-down subsidiary, 3i Infotech Inc., has secured an order worth about Rs 2.21 crore from an international enterprise providing AI-enabled solutions and services.

The contract involves the provision of AWS cloud billing services under a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) model.

The order, awarded by an international entity, will be executed as per the terms of the purchase order. The company added that its promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

3i Infotech provides information technology services and software solutions.