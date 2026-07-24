3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 177.94 croreNet profit of 3i Infotech declined 15.22% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 177.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 170.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales177.94170.55 4 OPM %2.85-2.03 -PBDT10.4016.72 -38 PBT5.8612.10 -52 NP6.467.62 -15
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