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3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.97% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.00% to Rs 175.78 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech declined 72.97% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 175.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.88% to Rs 35.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.46% to Rs 693.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 725.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales175.78187.00 -6 693.36725.76 -4 OPM %-5.484.47 --2.604.30 - PBDT11.0012.64 -13 68.2939.39 73 PBT6.176.29 -2 48.5511.61 318 NP7.2726.90 -73 35.4625.35 40

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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