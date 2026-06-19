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3i Infotech gains after bagging Rs 15-cr order from NCDEX for managed services renewal

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Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
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3i Infotech rose 1.61% to Rs 17.64 after the company received an order worth Rs 14.71 crore from National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange for renewal of managed services, onsite facility management services (FMS) and asset management services.

The contract, awarded for a period of three years from 1 April 2026 to 31 March 2029, covers a wide range of IT infrastructure support services. These include infrastructure management, endpoint support, data centre operations, disaster recovery operations, server administration, database administration, network security administration, network administration, and end-user support services.

The company stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction. It further clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter-group entities have any interest in the award of the contract.

3i Infotech provides information technology services and software solutions. The companys consolidated net profit declined 73% to Rs 7.27 crore on a 6% shed in revenue to Rs 175.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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