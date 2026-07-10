3i Infotech gains after Thailand subsidiary secures Rs 3 crore contract from Krung Thai Bank

3i Infotech rose 3.18% to Rs 18.80 after the company announced that it's wholly owned step-down subsidiary, 3i Infotech (Thailand), has received a contract from Krung Thai Bank Public Company, Thailand.

The contract, received on 9 July 2026, involves talent deployment across various technology domains, including full-stack development, backend development (Java), frontend development (Angular), DevOps engineering, quality assurance and test automation engineering, business analysis, and solution architecture. The deployed resources will support the bank's application development, enhancement, testing, and digital transformation initiatives.

The agreement is valid for a period of 15 months, from 24 June 2026 to 20 September 2027. The total contract value stands at THB 10.54 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 3 crore, excluding applicable taxes.