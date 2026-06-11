Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3i Infotech secures IT services contract from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

3i Infotech secures IT services contract from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

3i Infotech has received an IT services contract worth Rs 37.05 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), for providing Facility Management Services (FMS) across HPCL locations for three years.

The engagement involves providing IT services across HPCL's Corporate R&D Centre, Visakh Refinery, Head Office, Zones, ISC and multiple PAN India locations. The scope includes skilled manpower support, desktop and endpoint support, printer and scanner support, server support, VMS endpoint support, travel assistance and related IT infrastructure support services.

Under this engagement, company will support HPCL's distributed IT operations through managed infrastructure services, enabling continuity, operational efficiency and reliable support across critical business locations.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vascon Engineers receives LoI for EPC works of Rs 347 cr

Pine Labs concludes acquisition of 100% stake in Shopflo Technologies

Sensex slides over 380 pts; breadth weak

Blue Cloud Softech gains after appointing Rama Rao Telli as CFO

PPAP Automotive jumps after sealing technology partnership with Hutchinson

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story