3i Infotech secures IT services contract from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

3i Infotech has received an IT services contract worth Rs 37.05 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), for providing Facility Management Services (FMS) across HPCL locations for three years.

The engagement involves providing IT services across HPCL's Corporate R&D Centre, Visakh Refinery, Head Office, Zones, ISC and multiple PAN India locations. The scope includes skilled manpower support, desktop and endpoint support, printer and scanner support, server support, VMS endpoint support, travel assistance and related IT infrastructure support services.

Under this engagement, company will support HPCL's distributed IT operations through managed infrastructure services, enabling continuity, operational efficiency and reliable support across critical business locations.