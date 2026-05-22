3M India gains as Q4 PAT surges 202%; declares dividend of Rs 506/sh

3M India rallied 5.45% to Rs 34,000 after the company reported a 201.73% year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 215.34 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 71.37 crore in the same quarter last year.

The companys revenue from operations rose 16.77% YoY to Rs 1,399.24 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before exceptional items stood at Rs 248.93 crore, up 10.52% from Rs 225.22 crore in Q4 FY25. The company also reported exceptional losses of Rs 40.24 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year FY26, the company posted a 9.71% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 522.32 crore, while revenue from operations rose 14.49% year-on-year to Rs 5,089.76 crore over FY25.

Aseem Joshi, managing director of 3M India, said, "The company delivered 16.8% sales growth in the fourth quarter and 14.5% sales growth for the full year, both versus prior period. For the quarter, Healthcare grew 21.3%, Safety & Industrial grew 19.5%, Consumer grew 15.7%, and Transportation & Electronics grew 12.6% versus prior year. For the financial year 2025-26, all business segments grew double digits, with the health care business leading the company's growth. Our teams continued to execute well, with focus on customers and supply partners. I would like to thank our employees for their dedication and customer focus and to all our stakeholders for their support to our company."

Meanwhile, the board of 3M India has recommended a total dividend of Rs 506 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, comprising a final dividend of Rs 160 per share and a special dividend of Rs 346 per share for FY26. The dividend, if approved by shareholders at the companys 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held in August 2026, will be paid within 30 days from the date of the AGM. The company has fixed 17 July 2026 as the record date for determining shareholders eligibility for the dividend payout. Additionally, the company announced that independent director Radhika Rajan will cease to hold office upon completion of her second and final five-year term on 26 May 2026. She has been associated with the company since May 2016. The company noted that her experience in private equity, venture investments, business management, and securities markets has significantly benefited the organisation. The board placed on record its appreciation for her contributions and extended its gratitude and best wishes for her future endeavours.

Further, the companys board has appointed Kavita Nair as an additional director of the company, categorized as a non-executive and independent director, with effect from 27 May 2026, to hold office for a term of five consecutive years, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company. In a separate development, the company has unanimously appointed Dwarakanath Ranganath Mavinakere (M D Ranganath), non-executive independent director, as the chairman of the board with effect from 27 May 2026. 3M India is a subsidiary of 3M Company, USA. The company manages its operations in four operating segments: safety & industrial, transportation & electronics, health care and consumer. In India, the company has manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Pune and has a R&D centre in Bangalore.