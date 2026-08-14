3M India standalone net profit rises 31.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 1423.21 croreNet profit of 3M India rose 31.17% to Rs 233.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 1423.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1195.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1423.211195.97 19 OPM %16.7320.21 -PBDT245.72254.60 -3 PBT229.04239.41 -4 NP233.07177.69 31
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