3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 24.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 1.05 croreNet profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 24.32% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.050.91 15 OPM %60.9554.95 -PBDT0.640.50 28 PBT0.620.49 27 NP0.460.37 24
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