Atlantaa Ltd, Escorp Asset Management Ltd, Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd and Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2026.

Atlantaa Ltd, Escorp Asset Management Ltd, Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd and Transworld Shipping Lines Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2026.

3P Land Holdings Ltd lost 9.92% to Rs 31.5 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 400 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 324 shares in the past one month.

Atlantaa Ltd tumbled 8.28% to Rs 41.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9600 shares in the past one month. Escorp Asset Management Ltd crashed 8.21% to Rs 100. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 642 shares in the past one month. Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd corrected 8.13% to Rs 164.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 459 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1599 shares in the past one month.