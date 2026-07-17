5paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 0.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 88.33 croreNet profit of 5paisa Capital rose 0.17% to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 88.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales88.3377.69 14 OPM %29.5032.42 -PBDT17.6617.99 -2 PBT15.4515.50 0 NP11.5711.55 0
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