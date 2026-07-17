5paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 0.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 88.33 crore

Net profit of 5paisa Capital rose 0.17% to Rs 11.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 88.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.88.3377.6929.5032.4217.6617.9915.4515.5011.5711.55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News