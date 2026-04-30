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5paisa Capital consolidated net profit rises 7.85% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.85% to Rs 85.42 crore

Net profit of 5paisa Capital rose 7.85% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.85% to Rs 85.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.23% to Rs 44.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 319.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 359.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales85.4271.27 20 319.56359.57 -11 OPM %30.0929.70 -31.5135.31 - PBDT16.6916.11 4 68.51103.44 -34 PBT14.5213.47 8 59.2991.22 -35 NP10.8610.07 8 44.1968.23 -35

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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