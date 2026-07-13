63 Moons Tech soars as subsidiary's Q1 order book tops Rs 288 cr

63 Moons Technologies surged 8% to Rs 732 after the company's material subsidiary, 63SA TS Cybertech, secured an order book worth Rs 288 crore in the first quarter of FY27, achieving around 82% of its full-year order target of Rs 350 crore.

The company said the Q1 order book is approximately 3.3 times 63SA TS Cybertech's entire FY26 revenue of Rs 87 crore. Of the total orders secured, contracts worth Rs 100 crore have already been executed and billed, with the corresponding GST and other applicable taxes received.

The cybersecurity company further stated that the cumulative order value for its CYBX DNA AI CyberOps platform has crossed Rs 53 crore, including fresh orders worth Rs 13 crore booked during the quarter.