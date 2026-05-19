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63 Moons Technologies consolidated net profit rises 104.55% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 884.05% to Rs 133.24 crore

Net profit of 63 Moons Technologies rose 104.55% to Rs 22.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 884.05% to Rs 133.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 22.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 33.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 351.61% to Rs 210.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales133.2413.54 884 210.6346.64 352 OPM %-57.29-456.79 --133.74-510.78 - PBDT-52.35-16.90 -210 -100.21-73.73 -36 PBT-61.06-23.80 -157 -132.80-102.96 -29 NP22.5011.00 105 -22.43-33.17 32

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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