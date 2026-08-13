63 Moons Technologies drops as Q1 swings to Rs 39.68 crore loss

63 Moons Technologies fell 6.27% to Rs 811.70 after the company reported a loss in Q1 FY27 against a profit in the year-ago and previous quarter.

On a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 39.68 crore in Q1 FY27 against a net profit of Rs 3.08 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 22.50 crore in Q4 FY26. Revenue from operations increased 350.48% YoY and 2.56% QoQ to Rs 137.17 crore.

It reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 46.29 crore in Q1 FY27 against a profit before tax of Rs 1.38 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 33.66 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total expenditure increased 134.13% YoY but declined 0.35% QoQ to Rs 218.36 crore. Employee benefits expense increased 15.42% YoY to Rs 44.63 crore. Finance costs increased 54.62% YoY to Rs 0.33 crore. Legal and professional charges increased 46.34% YoY to Rs 29.45 crore. Depreciation and amortisation increased 18.86% YoY to Rs 9.14 crore. Tax expense stood at Rs 1.27 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Rs 3.13 crore in Q1 FY26 and Rs 8.52 crore in Q4 FY26. 63 moons technologies, formerly Financial Technologies (India), is an Indian fintech company that develops digital platforms, trading software such as ODIN and financial-market infrastructure. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Mumbai, the company has developed technology for financial markets globally, including exchanges such as MCX and IEX.