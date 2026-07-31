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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 63 Moons Technologies spurts after MPID court approves asset release for NSEL settlement

63 Moons Technologies spurts after MPID court approves asset release for NSEL settlement

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Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
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63 Moons Technologies climbed 8.63% to Rs 920.15 after the MPID Court, Mumbai, approved the release of attached assets to facilitate the One-Time Settlement (OTS) between National Spot Exchange (NSEL) and specified creditors.

The MPID Court, constituted under the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999, oversees assets attached under the Act. The settlement aims to resolve long-pending claims arising from the 2013 NSEL payment crisis. It involved a payment default of about Rs 5,600 crore after irregularities in commodity contracts came to light.

The court allowed one of the company's applications and directed the cancellation of the attachment of certain assets covered under a 19 September 2018 notification. The release is subject to conditions specified in the order for implementing the settlement scheme.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai, approved the scheme in November 2025 after more than 90% of eligible creditors, by both number and value, voted in its favour. Under the scheme, 63 Moons will pay Rs 1,950 crore to 5,682 specified creditors in full and final settlement of their claims.

The company said it is obtaining approvals from various courts and forums to implement the scheme. It added that more asset release orders are expected in the coming months, which would help complete the execution of the One-Time Settlement.

63 Moons Technologies (formerly Financial Technologies India) develops software and infrastructure solutions for financial markets and digital platforms.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 104.55% to Rs 22.50 crore while net sales soared 884.05% to Rs 133.24 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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