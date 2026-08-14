7Seas Entertainment standalone net profit rises 27.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.31% to Rs 5.76 croreNet profit of 7Seas Entertainment rose 27.78% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.31% to Rs 5.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.764.91 17 OPM %19.1014.46 -PBDT1.110.71 56 PBT0.690.54 28 NP0.690.54 28
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