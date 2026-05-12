A-1 consolidated net profit rises 419.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 32.52% to Rs 145.27 crore

Net profit of A-1 rose 419.05% to Rs 4.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.52% to Rs 145.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 109.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 64.11% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.45% to Rs 342.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 331.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.