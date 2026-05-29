A B Infrabuild standalone net profit declines 11.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.98% to Rs 83.93 crore

Net profit of A B Infrabuild declined 11.29% to Rs 5.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.98% to Rs 83.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.98% to Rs 19.34 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 23.08% to Rs 256.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 208.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.