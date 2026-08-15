A B M International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 26.92% to Rs 10.45 crore

Net profit of A B M International reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 26.92% to Rs 10.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.10.4514.306.03-1.120.69-0.080.68-0.090.68-0.09

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