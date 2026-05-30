A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.10% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.25% to Rs 28.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.