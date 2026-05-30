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A D S Diagnostic standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
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Sales rise 19.76% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of A D S Diagnostic rose 71.43% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.76% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.10% to Rs 1.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 77.25% to Rs 28.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4.003.34 20 28.3616.00 77 OPM %7.256.29 -7.489.63 - PBDT0.160.15 7 1.511.24 22 PBT0.180.12 50 1.451.09 33 NP0.120.07 71 1.070.81 32

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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