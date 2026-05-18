A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 101.82 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 4.46% to Rs 23.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 101.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.42% to Rs 73.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 369.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.