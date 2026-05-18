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A.K Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.79% to Rs 101.82 crore

Net profit of A.K Capital Finance rose 4.46% to Rs 23.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.79% to Rs 101.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.42% to Rs 73.53 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 67.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.78% to Rs 369.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 333.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales101.8294.46 8 369.82333.83 11 OPM %78.0576.59 -77.5778.63 - PBDT33.1725.63 29 102.3187.46 17 PBT32.2824.71 31 98.9483.72 18 NP23.4422.44 4 73.5367.82 8

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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