A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 17.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.92% to Rs 139.72 croreNet profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 17.71% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.92% to Rs 139.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 134.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales139.72134.45 4 OPM %73.3371.34 -PBDT43.8234.41 27 PBT41.1531.89 29 NP27.1923.10 18
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