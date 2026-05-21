Home / Markets / Capital Market News / A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

A.K.Capital Services consolidated net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 13.13% to Rs 148.57 crore

Net profit of A.K.Capital Services rose 25.00% to Rs 32.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.13% to Rs 148.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 131.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.24% to Rs 110.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 84.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.80% to Rs 571.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 481.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales148.57131.33 13 571.92481.43 19 OPM %71.3169.80 -69.8570.81 - PBDT47.7732.99 45 163.17120.04 36 PBT45.2730.50 48 153.29109.78 40 NP32.1025.68 25 110.3584.73 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hitech Corporation consolidated net profit rises 780.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit declines 3.75% in the March 2026 quarter

HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

XPRO India consolidated net profit rises 97.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Z-Tech (India) standalone net profit rises 125.18% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story