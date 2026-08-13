A2Z Infra Engineering consolidated net profit declines 94.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.37% to Rs 68.45 croreNet profit of A2Z Infra Engineering declined 94.67% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 24.37% to Rs 68.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales68.4590.51 -24 OPM %0.897.47 -PBDT1.465.88 -75 PBT0.344.61 -93 NP0.040.75 -95
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