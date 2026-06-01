AAA Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 68.02% to Rs 3.38 crore

Net loss of AAA Technologies reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 68.02% to Rs 3.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 41.31% to Rs 2.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.95% to Rs 20.38 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.