AAA Technologies standalone net profit rises 12.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.62% to Rs 3.76 croreNet profit of AAA Technologies rose 12.99% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.62% to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.763.70 2 OPM %19.1519.19 -PBDT1.201.11 8 PBT1.161.03 13 NP0.870.77 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content