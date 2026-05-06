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Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 26.99% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 984.56 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 26.99% to Rs 310.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 984.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 832.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.18% to Rs 1095.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 911.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 3672.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3107.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales984.56832.61 18 3672.583107.63 18 OPM %75.5976.37 -76.3576.30 - PBDT408.85322.36 27 1453.851198.50 21 PBT398.25315.91 26 1421.831173.26 21 NP310.92244.84 27 1095.88911.83 20

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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