Aadhar Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 26.99% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.25% to Rs 984.56 crore

Net profit of Aadhar Housing Finance rose 26.99% to Rs 310.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 244.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 984.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 832.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 20.18% to Rs 1095.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 911.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.18% to Rs 3672.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3107.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.