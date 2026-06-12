Aadharshila Infratech Pvt reports consolidated net profit of Rs 44.48 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 98.07% to Rs 28.74 crore

Net profit of Aadharshila Infratech Pvt reported to Rs 44.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 98.07% to Rs 28.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 160.86% to Rs 120.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 46.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.65% to Rs 84.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.