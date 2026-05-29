Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 crore

Net Loss of Aagam Capital reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.020.03 -33 OPM %-400.00-400.00 --650.00-400.00 - PBDT-0.04-0.04 0 -0.15-0.13 -15 PBT-0.04-0.04 0 -0.15-0.13 -15 NP-0.04-0.04 0 -0.15-0.13 -15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Beryl Drugs standalone net profit rises 273.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 45.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Uravi Defence & Technology consolidated net profit declines 29.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Colab Platforms consolidated net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2026 quarter

MKP Mobility consolidated net profit declines 42.65% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story