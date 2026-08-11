Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 3.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 27.89 croreNet profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 3.70% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 27.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales27.8923.86 17 OPM %8.0312.11 -PBDT3.232.60 24 PBT0.710.72 -1 NP0.520.54 -4
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