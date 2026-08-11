Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit declines 3.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 27.89 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services declined 3.70% to Rs 0.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 27.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.27.8923.868.0312.113.232.600.710.720.520.54

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