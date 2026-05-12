Aakash Exploration Services standalone net profit rises 571.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.70% to Rs 32.65 crore

Net profit of Aakash Exploration Services rose 571.43% to Rs 1.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.70% to Rs 32.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 90.22% to Rs 3.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.53% to Rs 112.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 98.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.