Aanchal Ispat standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 24.76 crore

Net profit of Aanchal Ispat rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 24.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.24.7622.670.360.710.690.210.550.060.550.05

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