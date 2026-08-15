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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aanchal Ispat standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Aanchal Ispat standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST
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Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 24.76 crore

Net profit of Aanchal Ispat rose 1000.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 24.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales24.7622.67 9 OPM %0.360.71 -PBDT0.690.21 229 PBT0.550.06 817 NP0.550.05 1000

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:55 AM IST

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