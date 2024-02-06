Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company declined 60.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022.0.070.0728.5771.430.020.050.020.050.020.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel