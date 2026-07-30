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Aarcon Facilities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST
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Sales decline 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net profit of Aarcon Facilities reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 12.50% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.070.08 -13 OPM %42.86-12.50 -PBDT0.03-0.01 LP PBT0.03-0.01 LP NP0.03-0.01 LP

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 5:51 PM IST

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