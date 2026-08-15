Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 25.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.34% to Rs 44.63 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 25.55% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.34% to Rs 44.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.44.63102.212.941.671.362.220.511.731.021.37

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