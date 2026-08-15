Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 25.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 56.34% to Rs 44.63 croreNet profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals declined 25.55% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 56.34% to Rs 44.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales44.63102.21 -56 OPM %2.941.67 -PBDT1.362.22 -39 PBT0.511.73 -71 NP1.021.37 -26
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