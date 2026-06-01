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Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 231.91% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales rise 75.27% to Rs 189.47 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 231.91% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.27% to Rs 189.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.24% to Rs 3.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 472.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 473.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales189.47108.10 75 472.27473.94 0 OPM %2.29-3.89 -1.520.61 - PBDT2.132.04 4 8.268.04 3 PBT1.281.63 -21 5.416.10 -11 NP1.560.47 232 3.974.02 -1

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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