Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 231.91% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 75.27% to Rs 189.47 crore

Net profit of Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals rose 231.91% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 75.27% to Rs 189.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.24% to Rs 3.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.35% to Rs 472.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 473.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.