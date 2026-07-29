Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 86.53 croreNet profit of Aarnav Fashions declined 11.11% to Rs 1.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 86.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 97.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales86.5397.16 -11 OPM %7.737.17 -PBDT4.204.53 -7 PBT2.252.52 -11 NP1.681.89 -11
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