Aarnav Fashions standalone net profit rises 229.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 45.11% to Rs 132.70 crore

Net profit of Aarnav Fashions rose 229.59% to Rs 3.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 45.11% to Rs 132.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 91.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.19% to Rs 9.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.98% to Rs 462.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 379.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.